COVID-19 in Sask: Shutdown ramps up as businesses enter no-contact phase

The signs are everywhere: flashing "load at rear" displays on the front of city buses; stop signs on storefront windows asking people to check or phone in before they enter the building; notices of businesses closed; sticks of tape to demarcate the recommended distance between people lining up at checkout lines.

But on Monday, the province-wide response to the COVID-19 coronavirus will kick into a higher gear as even more strict measures take effect for a wide swath of businesses.

Any place that serves food will have to shut its doors to sit-down customers and offer pick-up or takeout only, albeit under the condition that staff and customers maintain a two-metre distance. It's what Premier Scott Moe flagged as "Phase 2" of the province's growing response to the virus.

Already by the weekend, businesses like Pizza 73 were touting "contactless delivery" to mollify customers potentially concerned about exposure to the virus.

Pizza 73 was quick to respond to the new "no-contact" reality faced by restaurants. (Pizza 73/Facebook)

A long list of business that rely on close person-to-person contact — tattoo parlours, salons, acupuncturists, the list goes on — don't have that option; they have to shut down completely.

At least one barbershop in Saskatoon had already taken that step anyway, according to the marker board on its front door.

This sign hung on the front door Sunday of a City Park barbershop in Saskatoon. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Though cities like Regina and Saskatoon had already shut down all of their leisure facilities, now all such places of civic congregation, such as fitness centers, casinos, bingo halls, arenas, curling rinks, swimming pools, galleries, theatres and museums, have to close their doors.

"We have no idea how long that will last. We are planning for a minimum of a month closure," said Tom Hutchinson, the president of the Magic Lantern theatre chain, which owns The Roxy independent venue.

Bars, nightclubs and lounges were already ordered to shutter before the weekend.

"Take out of alcohol or food products" is allowed, provided the same two-distance rule between servers and patrons is applied.

Dentist offices are limited to "non-elective procedures," according to the government edict released Friday.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations are exempt from the province's restrictions.

Customers line up by tape marks on the floor of the 33rd Street Shoppers Drug Mart in Saskatoon Sunday. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Daycares limited to 8 children per room

Beginning Monday, the Saskatchewan government is reopening some school daycares to use as spaces to care for the children of health care workers and other professionals desperately needed to respond to the viral outbreak.

But daycares, too, are under new rules: only eight children per room.

How many people could gather together became the source of some confusion over the weekend after the City of Regina passed its own rules, including an even stricter five-people-max rule for gatherings.

The province, by contrast, is still mandating a up-to-25-people-in-one-room rule (though Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, has personally recommended that people stay home and restrict their social bubble to a very small fraction of that).

On Sunday, the Scott Moe government announced it would move to effectively cancel Regina's rogue measures, ensuring a consistent set of rules apply across the province.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere will address the media Monday at 11 a.m. CST.