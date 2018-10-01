Sask. Court of Appeal allows media to live stream David Woods' appeal of 1st-degree murder conviction

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has given a media consortium permission to record and live stream David Woods' appeal of his first-degree murder conviction on Tuesday.

The consortium, which is led by CBC Saskatchewan, includes Global News, CTV News, Postmedia, Rawlco Radio, Saskatoon Media Group, Harvard Broadcasting and The Canadian Press.

This is the first time the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has granted media permission to live stream from the courtroom. It is the third time cameras have been allowed in the courtroom.

In November 2015, a media pool was allowed to capture Douglas Hales' unsuccessful appeal of his 2014 second-degree murder conviction in the death of Daleen Bosse.

In April 2016, Blaine Taypotat lost his appeal of a 9½-year sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter and impaired driving causing death of a conservation officer.

Woods appealing conviction

Poster for Dorothy Woods whose body was discovered in a culvert near Blackstrap Lake in January 2012. (CBC)

Woods is appealing his 2014 first-degree murder conviction at the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal in Regina on Tuesday.

Woods was found guilty and convicted in the death of his wife, Dorothy Woods. Her body was discovered in a culvert near Blackstrap Lake in January 2012.

She had been bludgeoned and strangled, then wrapped in a plastic tarp. She had been reported missing in November of that year.

In May 2014, Woods was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years. Later that month, Woods filed his appeal papers with the court.

Woods has gone through several lawyers since his conviction.

An appeal was originally supposed to be held in 2017, but more time was given for both his legal counsel and the Crown to prepare their arguments.

In his appeal, Woods questions the judge's decision-making and instructions to the jury, the effectiveness of Woods' legal representation and whether it was reasonable for a jury to find him guilty of first-degree murder.

The case is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CST.