Coroner's inquest called into Sask. RCMP shooting of Lucien Silverquill

The RCMP's shooting of an Indigenous Saskatchewan man in 2019 will be the focus of a coroner's inquest.

Lucien Silverquill, a 37-year-old Saulteaux man, died on Aug. 27, 2019, after being shot by police outside his family's home on the Fishing Lake First Nation reserve, located about 20 kilometres southeast of Wadena, Sask.

"A lot of questions remain," said Moses Silverquill, one of two siblings who confirmed they've been notified by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service of the undated inquest.

"Did he have to get shot? Did they have to take extreme measures like that?"

According to an RCMP statement at the time, officers from Wadena were called to the home early that afternoon because Silverquill had a knife and was causing a disturbance. Shortly after officers arrived, at least one member shot Silverquill under circumstances that remain unclear. Silverquill died at the scene.

The Moose Jaw Police Service investigated the shooting and turned over its findings to Crown prosecutors last summer.

The Crown reviews the findings for signs of criminal wrongdoing. If none are found, incidents are typically referred to a coroner's inquest, which is a fact-finding process meant to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Moses Silverquill said he was told by the Saskatchewan Coroners' Service on Wednesday that no date has been set for the inquest because of the complications created by COVID-19.

At least one other inquest is tentatively scheduled for next month.

A week-long inquest into the death of Steven Rigby, who died in a police-involved shooting on the outskirts of Saskatoon in December 2018, is scheduled to take place at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre beginning on June 21. By that point in Saskatchewan's reopening plan, up to 30 people are expected to be allowed to attend indoor gatherings on public space.

CBC News has asked the Ministry of Justice, which handles communication for the coroners service, why no dates have been set for the Silverquill inquest in light of the scheduled Rigby probe.

"The Coroners Service will provide a date for the inquest into the death of Lucien Silverquill when the inquest arrangements have been finalized," a ministry spokesperson said.