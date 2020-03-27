COVID-19 in Sask: People under 45 make up more than half of province's coronavirus cases

While the elderly and people over the age of 65 are most vulnerable to the gravest symptoms of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 can infect people of all ages.

Just ask Jennifer White.

Saskatchewan resident Jennifer White's trip to Mexico ended with her arriving back home and testing positive for COVID-19. Now she’s telling people about what that’s been like, and letting people know they may have been exposed and not have been told. 7:38

The Holbein, Sask.-area resident tested positive for the virus after a recent trip to Mexico. She returned to Saskatchewan on March 18, via Westjet flight 600 from Calgary to Saskatoon.

White initially wrote off her tiredness as jet lag. But it soon morphed into a fever and a deep, nasty cough.

"My eyes felt like they were on fire," she told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Friday.

White had difficulty breathing, plus bouts of diarrhea.

"Eventually I lost my taste and my smell," she said.

White received her positive COVID-19 test result on March 22. Her husband, Steve, has also tested positive.

He's 47. She's 43.

"I feel very lucky because I can see there are young people who are even younger than me who still have needed medical care, so I mean that doesn't matter either, what your age is," White said.

White and her husband had recently traveled to Mexico. (Jennifer White)

49 of 95 cases under age of 45

White's story puts a face to one of the statistics that jumped out the most on Thursday, when Saskatchewan health officials made good on Premier Scott Moe's earlier promise of more transparency and released a significantly higher amount of demographic information about the province's 95 cases.

Notably, more than half of Saskatchewan's COVID-19 cases — 49 people — are aged anywhere up to and including 44 years of age. Out of those, four are 19 or younger.

The remaining 46 cases are 45 years old or older, with 14 of those falling under the most vulnerable category of 65 years or older.

Here's the table health officials released on Thursday.

(Saskatchewan Ministry of Health)

White's 811 health line and testing experience

White also shared some insight into how quickly she got back her test result, once she bowed out of the 811 health line cue.

On March 20, she called the province's 811 line, which gives people a call-back option

"After about three hours, I'm starting to panic with the fever," she said. "I thought I should just call my family doctor and to see if he recommends maybe I go to the E.R. or something. He did assessments over the phone and he did the referral to public health for me through fax. And it was about an hour later that they called me back."

White — whose Holbein-area acreage is west of Prince Albert, where the province opened a testing site last week — underwent her test on March 21 and got her results back the next day, "which was unbelievable to me."

"So the whole procedure was pretty good."

The 811 health line that she had called on March 20 did not call her back until nine hours after she took the call-back option, however.

"Had I waited and not called my family doctor like that — that's a long time to wait when I'm panicking about a fever."

Asked about her condition Friday, she said, "I'm feeling much better than I have been, that's for sure."