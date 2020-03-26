COVID-19 in Sask: Rally supper with more than 110 guests flagged after 2 attendees test positive for virus

Supper attendees who live in Prince Albert or the surrounding area are asked to contact the Prince Albert Communicable Disease Team at 306-765-6504.

Saskatchewan is among the country's top COVID-19 testers.

A snowmobile rally that attracted about 110 supper guests on March 14 — just a day after Saskatchewan health officials announced an impending ban on public gatherings of more than 250 people — has been put on the public's radar after two attendees tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a release about the event, which was hosted by the Lakeland Tree Dodgers Snowmobile Club, a group that maintains trails in the Lakeland area just north of Prince Albert, according to its Facebook page.

The health authority's advisory, which warned of possible exposure to the virus, was for "anyone who attended the Lakeland Snowmobile Club Wilderness Rally Supper in Christopher Lake on Saturday March 14, 2020 between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. This includes one person who served at the event.

"Anyone who attended the supper needs to self isolate immediately."

According to the advisory, organizers of the rally said over 110 people attended the event. Photos posted to the snowmobile club's Facebook page show at least three children at the event.

The poster for the March 14 event. (Lakeland Tree Dodgers Snowmobile Club/Facebook)

"Just wanna do a huge shout out to all of our sponsors and great folks who attended our wilderness rally that was held March 14th just prior to when the no gathering rules went into place," read a March 23 post on the Facebook page.

"It was a huge success and with your help we were able to raise more than $10,000 towards the purchase of a new groomer."

"Practice social distancing and stay healthy!!" the post concluded.

This Facebook post points out that the supper rally took place "just prior to when the no gathering rules went into place." (Lakeland Tree Dodgers Snowmobile Club/Facebook)

Supper attendees who live in Prince Albert or the surrounding area are asked to contact the Prince Albert Communicable Disease Team at 306-765-6504. Those outside the city are asked to call the province's 811 health line.

CBC News has reached out to the snowmobile club for comment.

A day after 250-person group ban announced

The event took place a day after the March 13 order by Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, that "no public gathering of over 250 people in any one room take place," effective March 16.

The rally also took place three days after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

As of today, that rule has been even further tightened to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.

The health authority's advisory was posted to the snowmobile group's page on Wednesday night. The health authority also circulated it on social media.

The snowmobile club's trails were closed as of Tuesday, according to the Facebook page.

'Group events are becoming smaller and smaller'

Two prior events have been flagged as flashpoints in Saskatchewan's fight against the coronavirus.

Some of Saskatchewan's 86 COVID-19 cases (as of Wednesday) attended the Pacific Dental Conference, held at the Vancouver Convention Centre March 5 to 7, before bans on public gatherings became common.

Another 11 of Saskatchewan's coronavirus cases are "front-line health care staff and physicians" from Regina, Saskatoon, and Prince Albert who attended an Edmonton curling bonspiel that took place from March 11-14.

"We have seen a significant number of cases from two mass gatherings," Shahab said of those events at a news conference on Wednesday.

"We have seen about 16 cases in total from those two events. But as those group events are becoming smaller and smaller, and [there are] restrictions on the settings in which those events happen, we hope to see less cases from those events."

The health authority's advisory about the rally supper came only hours after the news conference with Shahab.