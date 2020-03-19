COVID-19 in Sask: Top doc recommends expanding testing to those who haven't travelled

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, is now recommending that all people in the province with COVID-19-like symptoms, even those who not travelled outside of Canada, be tested for the virus.

In the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, provincial health officials asked that people get tested only if they had symptoms of the novel coronavirus and had recently travelled internationally.

The recommended shift in strategy came Tuesday, the same day the province said four of the 72 cases found in the province are instances of community transmission, or as Shahab described them, "cases without a clear exposure history," including no history of recent travel.

Two of those cases are in Saskatoon, one is in Regina and one is in an unspecified central Saskatchewan community.

Here's a regional breakdown of Saskatchewan's 72 COVID-19 cases as of March 24.

(CBC)

"This is an important inflection point in terms of these other cases we were expecting," Shahab said of those cases of community transmission.

"Based on that, we will be making some further recommendations today about further increasing testing for people who have not traveled."

The province has already expanded its testing parameters, including testing for COVID-19 in all declared outbreaks in long term care homes.

"We already test a large number of people in the E.R., in the inpatient setting, in the long term care setting," Shahab said Tuesday. "That will be expanding to people in the outpatient setting who have not traveled.

"There is lab capacity capacity to maintain that. And obviously we'll be looking at other measures beyond what are already in place to try to further limit or break the chains of transmission."