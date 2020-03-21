COVID-19 in Sask: Sask. NDP calling for more support for struggling businesses

COVID-19 in Sask: Premier threatens international travellers who don't self-isolate with arrest, fine.

Sask. NDP wants all non-essential Crown employees working from home.

Restaurants across Saskatchewan will be limited to take-out services on Monday.

Non-essential medical staff, volunteers still need to self-isolate for 14 days following international travel.

Total number of cases in Saskatchewan climbs to 26, with eight confirmed cases and 18 presumptive.

Self-isolation support program being offered to Saskatchewan residents from province.

The Saskatchewan NDP is calling on the Government of Saskatchewan to implement further support for business owners who are feeling the bite as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trent Wotherspoon, the Saskatchewan NDP's finance critic, spoke with reporters alongside several business owners who have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic in Regina on Saturday.

At the event, the NDP called for the provincial government to bring forward several new measures to protect small businesses in Saskatchewan.

These include no interest loans for small businesses, lease and mortgage deferral legislation for business owners for up to six months, deferrals for term contracts like leases on vehicles for businesses and more support for those who are self-employed and going to self-isolate.

"Those supports needs to be extended as well, not just for self-isolation, but for those who have had their income devastated, their revenues devastated," he said.

They noted that cultural and creative professions, like musicians and artists, should also be included.

Wotherspoon also called for evictions in the province to be stopped as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"Now is not the time," he said.

Business owners being left to fend for themselves

Nicolette Hunter, one of the owners of Nico's Lady + Baby, speaks with reporters outside of her business on March 21, 2020. She says many business owners, including herself, are calling for rental and mortgage protections for business owners suffering as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (CBC)

Several business owners also spoke at the event and expressed their concern about the future of their business.

This includes Nicole Hunter and Nicolette Hunter, who own Nico Lady + Baby in Regina.

"We are here today to put forth a call of action," said Nicole Hunter. "As our week started with reduced hours, it swiftly ended in the closure of our doors so that we could continue to do our part in protecting our community and flattening the curve."

If you don't give your tenants the support they need, they're not going to be here when this is all done. - Nicolette Hunter

She said the measure was taken without any sort of support or reassurance from their landlord.

When asked how fearful they are they won't be able to open their doors after COVID-19, Nicolette Hunter said they've been having a lot of conversations with other tenants in Saskatchewan and across Canada, and said she's heard concerns from many other business owners.

"What we are hoping for is that landlords, commercial landlords across the province, will see this as a long-term investment in their own businesses too, because ultimately, if you don't give your tenants the support they need, they're not going to be here when this is all done."

She said her landlord, at this time, has said they'll have to follow the lease as it's written, despite the fact revenues are way down.

Earlier this week, the Government of Saskatchewan announced several major initiatives aimed at helping businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

More restrictions in place

Premier Scott Moe said on Friday he was concerned some individuals who recently travelled outside of Canada were not respecting self-isolation requirements. As a result, those who violate the rules could be subject to a $2,000 fine.

However, on Friday a notice sent out from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) indicated some front-line workers will be exempt from the requirement.

"Health care workers who have travelled internationally may be exempt only if they are required to work to maintain essential health care services or provide emergency health care," the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a statement.

"If the SHA determines a health care worker is exempt, the worker must be supervised by Infection, Prevention Control Officers and/or Occupational Health and Safety in the workplace."

All physicians, students and volunteers who have returned from international travel on March 6 or later are still required to self-isolate.

"This is not a suggestion, this is not a guideline, it is now the law," Moe told reporters on Friday.

Health Minister Jim Reiter, right, Premier Scott Moe, and the province's Chief Medical Health Officer Saqib Shahab, speak with reporters on Friday afternoon. (CBC)

New measures introduced across the board

Alongside fining members of the public who do not abide by the self-isolating requirements, public gatherings of more than 25 people in one room have been prohibited, expect when two-metre distancing can be maintained.

Nightclubs, bars, lounges and any any similar facilities must all be closed, but take-out alcohol and food is permitted as long as there is two-metre distancing between the customers and those delivering the products.

Restaurants, bistros, food courts and other eating establishments will close across the province effective March 23, alongside the closure of casinos, fitness centres, bingo halls and swimming pools.

"We should minimize contact among ourselves, among families socially and really remain as isolated within our households as possible," said the province's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, at Friday's press conference.

An undated transmission electron micrograph of a SARS-CoV-2 virus particle, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters)

Majority of new cases related to travel

On Friday, Premier Moe said five of the six new cases that have been reported in the province are travel-related.

"We need people to recognize how serious this is," said Health Minister Jim Reiter. "We think this should certainly grab their attention."

The province has been releasing information on those who have tested positive, with the most recent cases described as such.

An individual in their 20s was tested in Regina following travel to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

An individual in their 20s was tested in Regina following travel in the U.S.

An individual in their 50s was tested in Regina following travel to Jordan.

Two individuals in their 60s were tested in Prince Albert following travel from Arizona.

An individual in their 60s was tested in Regina.

The Government of Saskatchewan says there are currently 26 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, 18 presumptive cases and eight confirmed cases. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Twenty-four of the province's 26 cases are currently well enough to self-isolate at home while two others are currently in hospital.

Some financial support being offered by province

Those who are self-isolating will now have access to funds from the province in the form of $450 a week for a maximum of two weeks, totalling $950.

This program is for Saskatchewan residents who are in self-isolation. The program is anticipated to cost $10 million.

The self-isolation support is just one new support being offered by the Government of Saskatchewan, as they've also introduced a suspension of all audits and a three-month remittance deferral for businesses who are unable to remit their PST due to cash flow concerns.

Over the next three months, the province estimates the value of the deferrals will up to $750 million.

A six-month pause is also being put on student loan repayments, mirroring a similar step taken by the federal government. Earlier this week, the province also deferred all interest payments on Crown utilities for six months.

"During this time of great uncertainty, it is of the utmost importance that Saskatchewan people know their government is here to provide support," Moe said in a news release.

"This plan supports businesses and employees. Most importantly, it supports the opportunity to come back to work when we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis."

Moe said on Friday the government is already starting to see a "slow down" of the economy in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan's Health Minister Jim Reiter says people in Saskatchewan must be taking the new restrictions seriously. (CBC)

Supports aimed at helping people avoid eviction

The Premier said Government hopes some of the financial supports they've put in place will help those who are facing financial shortfalls and evictions as a result of COVID-19, noting there is shelter available through social housing and Social Services.

"These supports that have been put in place, they are to prevent that," said Moe. "If you are able to forego the interest on your power bill for six months, as you're not able to pay that, that is going to provide you some dollars to pay some of the other expenses you have."

Union says measures don't go far enough

On Saturday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees issued a release indicating some of the supports being offered by the Saskatchewan Party government do not go far enough. The union feels restrictions around who can access the self-isolation fund is too restrictive.

"The Self-Isolation Support Program seems like a good idea, but the eligibility is overly restrictive, and it does not take into account people with chronic health issues, or people who may need to isolate for longer than two weeks," said Judy Henley, president of CUPE Saskatchewan.

The union is calling on the provincial government to make numerous changes, including removing restrictions on self-isolation eligibility, maintain income for public workers affected by temporarily closures of schools and universities and provide financial support for parents show cannot afford alternative care or have to miss work due to child care.

Police already receiving some calls

The Saskatoon Police Service indicated on its official Facebook account that it's already receiving calls from people who are reporting those who are not self-isolating.

"We wish to advise the public that we will take the caller's information and forward to the information to health once we have a reporting system in pace," said the SPS in the Facebook post. "We are continuing to work with the Saskatchewan Public Health and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Authority in this regard."