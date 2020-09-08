20 Sask. communities experience record low temperatures Tuesday
An area of high pressure allowed skies to clear and temperatures to plummet
Twenty Saskatchewan communities experienced record low temperatures Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
"An area of high pressure allowed skies to clear and temperatures to drop to record lows," according to a post on the ministry's website later in the morning.
In Saskatoon, for example, the previous record low temperature for Sept. 8 was -1.1 C back in 1917 — more than a century ago. On Tuesday, residents woke up to a temperature of -6.9 C.
Here's a full list of the records broken Tuesday:
Assiniboia
- New record of -6.4 C.
- Old record of -0.5 C in 1986.
- Records started in 1965.
Coronach
- New record of -8.8 C.
- Old record of -1.5 C in 1995.
- Records started in 1961.
Elbow
- New record of -8.0 C.
- Old record of -2.8 C in 1939.
- Records started in 1918.
Estevan
- New record of -4.7 C.
- Old record of -2.2 C in 1910.
- Records started in 1900.
Kindersley
- New record of -3.8 C.
- Old record of -1.1 C in 1929.
- Records started in 1912
Last Mountain Lake (Sanctuary)
- New record of -3.6 C.
- Old record of -2.5 C in 1986.
- Records started in 1975.
Lucky Lake
- New record of -6.0 C.
- Old record of -1.1 C in 1972.
- Records started in 1972.
Meadow Lake
- New record of -3.3 C.
- Old record of -2.8 C in 1961.
- Records started in 1959.
Moose Jaw
- New record of -5.5 C.
- Old record of -2.8 C in 1895.
- Records started in 1894.
Outlook
- New record of -4.8 C.
- Old record of -3.9 C in 1917.
- Records started in 1915.
Regina
- New record of -4.5 C.
- Old record of -3.3 C in 1898.
- Records started in 1883.
Rockglen
- New record of -4.3 C.
- Old record of 0 C in 1974.
- Records started in 1970.
Rosetown
- New record of -5.6 C.
- Old record of -2.2 C in 1972.
- Records started in 1913.
Saskatoon
- New record of -6.9 C.
- Old record of -1.1 C in 1917.
- Records started in 1900.
Scott
- New record of -3.4 C.
- Old record of -3.3 C in 1961.
- Records started in 1911.
Spiritwood
- New record of -6.3 C.
- Old record of -3.3 Cin 1948.
- Records started in 1923.
Swift Current
- New record of -4.9 C.
- Old record of -1.1 C in 1898.
- Records started in 1885.
Waskesiu Lake
- New record of -2.3 C.
- Old record of -2.2 C in 1974.
- Records started in 1966.
Watrous
- New record of -4.7 C.
- Old record of -1.1 C in 1955.
- Records started in 1953.
Weyburn
- New record of -4.2 C.
- Old record of -1.5 C in 1986.
- Records started in 1953.
Yorkton (tie)
- New record of -2.6 C.
- Old record of -2.6 C in 2006.
- Records started in 1941.
