20 Sask. communities experience record low temperatures Tuesday

Twenty Saskatchewan communities experienced record low temperatures Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"An area of high pressure allowed skies to clear and temperatures to drop to record lows," according to a post on the ministry's website later in the morning.

In Saskatoon, for example, the previous record low temperature for Sept. 8 was -1.1 C back in 1917 — more than a century ago. On Tuesday, residents woke up to a temperature of -6.9 C.

Here's a full list of the records broken Tuesday:

Assiniboia

New record of -6.4 C.

Old record of -0.5 C in 1986.

Records started in 1965.

Coronach

New record of -8.8 C.

Old record of -1.5 C in 1995.

Records started in 1961.

Elbow

New record of -8.0 C.

Old record of -2.8 C in 1939.

Records started in 1918.

Estevan

New record of -4.7 C.

Old record of -2.2 C in 1910.

Records started in 1900.

Kindersley

New record of -3.8 C.

Old record of -1.1 C in 1929.

Records started in 1912

Last Mountain Lake (Sanctuary)

New record of -3.6 C.

Old record of -2.5 C in 1986.

Records started in 1975.

Lucky Lake

New record of -6.0 C.

Old record of -1.1 C in 1972.

Records started in 1972.

Meadow Lake

New record of -3.3 C.

Old record of -2.8 C in 1961.

Records started in 1959.

Moose Jaw

New record of -5.5 C.

Old record of -2.8 C in 1895.

Records started in 1894.

Outlook

New record of -4.8 C.

Old record of -3.9 C in 1917.

Records started in 1915.

Regina

New record of -4.5 C.

Old record of -3.3 C in 1898.

Records started in 1883.

Rockglen

New record of -4.3 C.

Old record of 0 C in 1974.

Records started in 1970.

Rosetown

New record of -5.6 C.

Old record of -2.2 C in 1972.

Records started in 1913.

Saskatoon

New record of -6.9 C.

Old record of -1.1 C in 1917.

Records started in 1900.

Scott

New record of -3.4 C.

Old record of -3.3 C in 1961.

Records started in 1911.

Spiritwood

New record of -6.3 C.

Old record of -3.3 Cin 1948.

Records started in 1923.

Swift Current

New record of -4.9 C.

Old record of -1.1 C in 1898.

Records started in 1885.

Waskesiu Lake

New record of -2.3 C.

Old record of -2.2 C in 1974.

Records started in 1966.

Watrous

New record of -4.7 C.

Old record of -1.1 C in 1955.

Records started in 1953.

Weyburn

New record of -4.2 C.

Old record of -1.5 C in 1986.

Records started in 1953.

Yorkton (tie)