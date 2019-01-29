'An unfortunate setback': Waterline breaks at Children's Hospital work site in Saskatoon

There's been another setback in construction of the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital.

A waterline break in a main floor bathroom on Jan. 25 flooded a portion of the Saskatoon facility. Water also seeped down to the floor below before it was stopped.

"This is an unfortunate setback to progress in isolated areas of the building," Lisa Thompson with the Saskatchewan Health Authority wrote in an email.

Thompson said the contractor does not yet know the extent of the damages, but the overall construction completion schedule shouldn't be affected.

The work site has shut down two different times during construction. The first was in 2015, when a forklift smashed through the nearby Royal University Hospital and the second in 2016 after one of the workers died in an industrial accident on site.

The last update on the children's hospital came in April 2018, with the hospital foundation saying they were 83 per cent complete.

The opening is expected in the fall of 2019, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.