Decision on Saskatchewan carbon tax court challenge to come Friday

Friday is decision day for a court case that pitted Saskatchewan against the federal government.

The case revolves around the federal carbon tax, which the Trudeau government imposed on Saskatchewan and several other provinces on April 1.

In February, lawyers for Saskatchewan argued in the provincial Court of Appeals in Regina that the tax is unfair and unconstitutional.

At the time, Premier Scott Moe said Saskatchewan was arguing the federal government is intruding on provincial jurisdiction. He said the case had nothing to do with climate change.

The findings from the appeals court will be released at noon on Friday, according to an email from the office's registrar.

Premier Scott Moe issued an email Tuesday saying, "we look forward to the court's ruling on this important matter to the people of Saskatchewan and Canada."

Ottawa and its supporters said the federal government has the power to impose a carbon tax because Section 91 of the Constitution states it can pass laws "for peace, order and good government of Canada."

This power can be asserted because climate change and greenhouse gas emissions are a matter of a national concern, a lawyer for the Attorney General of Canada told the court.

Cameras were allowed in court during the arguments, which were heard by five judges and lasted two days. CBC livestreamed the proceedings.

Lawyers representing provincial governments, Indigenous groups and environmentalists from across Canada presented their cases.

Earlier this month, the province of Ontario had a similar hearing, arguing the federal carbon tax was unconstitutional. Manitoba announced in early April that it will be launching an appeals court challenge of its own.

The federal government's carbon price starts at a minimum at $20 a tonne and is to rise $10 each year until 2022.