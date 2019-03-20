Education spending supporting Kindergarten to Grade 12 is expected to increase by $26.2 million in 2019-2020.

Most of that increase has been allocated for the construction of new schools. Capital spending in education has increased $20 million over last year.

In a document released alongside the budget, Education Minister Gord Wyant said the government is listening to concerns from across Saskatchewan.

"As a result of those conversations, we will not only be maintaining operational funding, we are increasing it, outpacing enrolment growth," he said in the news release.

Funding cut, funding restored

In last year's provincial budget, the government restored $30 million in funding for K-12 education after $50 million was cut in 2017.

The outcry from educators and concerned citizens, plus protests, was enough to prompt the government to restore some of the funding.

The increase fell short of the Saskatchewan School Boards Association's call for full restoration of $54 million. It was earmarked for the hiring of up to 400 teachers and support staff.

This year's budget provides $39 million for K-12 initiatives, up from $35.8 in 2018.

Meanwhile, capital expenditures in education have grown almost 60 per cent in the 2018-2019 plan.

According to Finance Minister Donna Harpauer, the government will continue to pursue the construction of joint-use schools when appropriate, despite the maintenance and interest price tags.

"We have a lot of aging schools still around our province and yes we built a number of new schools and and but the PMR [preventative maintenance and renewal] dollars are extremely important to our school divisions in order to maintain all of our schools across the entire province," she said.

She referred additional questions about the PMR model and joint-use schools to Education Minister Gord Wyant.

More students, more schools

Saskatchewan's K-12 student population has been growing for years, and the government has consistently added schools to the 27 school divisions to accommodate them.

This year's budget allows for the development of six more:

In Regina, a joint-use school will replace É cole St. Pius X and Argyle Elementary Schools.

cole St. Pius X and Argyle Elementary Schools. In Moose Jaw, four more schools — Sacred Heart, St Mary, Empire, and Westmount — are being consolidated into one.

The schools aren't in construction yet. There is $3 million set aside to plan and design those projects.

Another $250 million will be used to determine the scope of a replacement for Saskatoon's St. Frances Elementary School.

Ground has already been broken in Rosthern and Weyburn, where $29 million is allocated for more consolidation projects.

Many schools in the province have been using "portables classrooms" as an instruction space while they wait for replacement schools to be built.

Others simply have no room for all the students. Libraries, gyms, and other non-traditional classrooms have been used as home rooms in Saskatoon.

More investments will be made to create relocated classrooms — up to $6.4 million.

The largest chunk of capital spending in education will be used to maintain the buildings. Almost $60 million is expected to cover preventative maintenance, renewal, and emergency funding.

