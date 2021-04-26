Saskatchewan Blue Cross turns off key systems after cybersecurity incident

Saskatchewan Blue Cross has confirmed the company experienced a cybersecurity incident last week.

President and CEO Shelley Vandenberg said she won't know if private information was compromised until cybersecurity experts are able to learn more.

"We do not take security lightly," read a statement on the company's website.

"We immediately engaged cybersecurity experts to assist us with our investigation, assessment and remediation efforts and to help us restore services as quickly and safely as possible."

Key systems and services were turned off on April 20th once staff noticed unusual network activity.

Vandenburg said there's no timeline on when phone lines or the member portal will be back online.

According to the company, its contact centre and group service centre phone lines were down, as was the personal member portal, the individual broker portal and online personal health applications.

