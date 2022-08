Saskatchewan wins 3 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals at the Canada Summer Games

Saskatchewan men's volleyball team brought home the gold medal after defeating Alberta on the final day of the Canada Summer Games, which concluded Sunday in the Niagara region of southern Ontario.

The men's team played to a packed house in the gold medal match and were quickly up 2-0 over Team Alberta. They lost the third game, forcing a fourth where Saskatchewan responded with a win (25-22) to take gold.

Logan Reider, a dual sport athlete from Saskatoon, was Team Saskatchewan's flag-bearer at the closing ceremony. She helped Saskatchewan win a silver medal in basketball in the first week of the games and a bronze in female volleyball in the second week.

Saskatchewan won three gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals, coming seventh in the overall medal standings with 32. Ontario led the way with 198 medals.

Saskatchewan's medals

GOLD

Athletics Female 400-metre hurdles (Savannah Sutherland, Borden). Female 5,000-metre (Jasmine Fehr, Saskatoon)

Volleyball Male (Keegan Colleaux, Saskatoon; Lucas Musschoot, Grenfell; Jacob Tratch, Saskatoon; Skyler Varga, Muenster; Isaiah Mamer, Wilkie; Griffin Duncalfe, Swift Current; Shaye Wall, Swift Current; Ethan Smith, Prince Albert; Travis Pruim, Osler; Spencer Purdie, Saskatoon; Noah Opseth, Birch Hills; and Brock Tomyn, Prince Albert).



SILVER

Athletics Female 5,000-metre (Jenna McFadyen, Waseca). Male Special Olympics 100-metre and Male Special Olympics 200-metre (Bradyn Giraudier, Assiniboia).



Bradyn Giraudier from Assiniboia, Sask., won a silver medal in the Men’s Special Olympic 100m event. The 24-year-old was also a part of Team Sask for the Western Canada Summer Games in 2019 and the Canada Summer Games in 2017. (Michael Scraper)

Diving Male platform (Kash Tarasoff, Saskatoon). Male para shot put (Teddy Hudye, Kamsack).

Basketball Female (Morgan Otsig, Wynyard; Alexis Lewans, Saskatoon; Sarah Valley, Regina; Nada Emara, Saskatoon; Ajok Madol, Regina; Logan Reider, Saskatoon; Frances Aceron, Estevan; Neveah Ferrara-Horne, Regina; Megan Weisgberber, Regina; Brynn Endicott, Regina; and Mattea Teece, Regina).

Rowing Female quadruple sculls (Pepper Howe, Saskatoon; Lauren Matai, Saskatoon; Megan Kish, Saskatoon; and Shelby Lane, Lloydminster).



Sailing 2.4 para mix (Krystle Shewchuk, Prince Albert).

Wrestling Female 44 kg (Alexandria Templeton Metke, Cadillac). Female 64 kg (Myah Clatney, Saskatoon). Female 74 kg (Shelby Guerin-Daniels, Regina). Female 79 kg (Myah Phillips, Saskatoon). Male 60 kg (Donovan Neudorf, Prince Albert).



BRONZE

Athletics Male discus para (Hudye). Female wheelchair 100-metre (Ayva Delaney, Grayson). Female 4x100m relay (Paige Willems, Saskatoon; Kailee Woitas, Regina; Kendra Farmer, Saskatoon; and Selena Keyowski, Saskatoon). 1,500m male wheelchair 1,500m (Kyrell Sopotyk, Aberdeen). Female 3,000m steeplechase (McFadyen). Male 3,000m steeplechase (Jonathan Podbielski, Regina).



Ayva Delaney from Grayson, Sask., won a bronze in the Women’s Wheelchair 100-metre event at Canada Games Park. The 15-year-old was also a part of Team Sask for the Western Canada Summer Games in 2019. ( Michael Scraper)

Baseball Male (Evan Deringer, Regina; Callum Hollinger, Carnduff; Austin Berner, Regina; Jackson Martin, Grand Coulee; Oakland Flodell, Clavet; Joel Bauml, Lake Lenore; Sutter Balog, Weyburn; Cornelius Wouters, Saskatoon; Carter Beck, Carnduff; Jack Erlandson, Saskatoon; Colin David Plain, Saskatoon; Adam Beamin, Saskatoon; Jonah Kuntz, Regina; Merek Yeager, Muenster; Nathan Houston, Melville; Boston Kohlman Bast, Saskatoon; Takao Cookson, Regina; Cam Marshak, Bruno; Adam Korte, Muenster; and Alex Ellert, White City).

Rowing Male single scull (Connor Dodds, Regina). Female single scull (Howe). Male lightweight double sculls (Johnny McLeod, Saskatoon and Grayson Laycock, Saskatoon). Female eight with coxswain (Howe; Kish; Matai; Lane; Brooklyn Schwab, Regina; Mya Grace Kelln, Saskatoon; Elsa Lissel-DeCorby, Saskatoon; Ellen Marion, Regina; and Daya Wilde, Saskatoon).



Pepper Howe from Saskatoon won a bronze medal in the Single Scull Female event that took place at the Royal Canadian Henley Rowing Course. (Michael Scraper)