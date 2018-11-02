Saskatchewan has 9,400 more jobs than it had a year ago.

According to Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan's year-over-year employment increased by 5,700 full-time and 3,700 part-time jobs.

That's the largest job gain for the province in four years.

Most of the gains were in education, health care, social assistance and agriculture.

Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said the job numbers were positive news for the province.

"We will continue to promote our province and the goods produced and manufactured by our residents," Harrison said in a news release.

October's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 6.2 per cent.

That's down from 6.4 per cent in September.

Nationally, the jobless rate slipped to 5.8 per cent.