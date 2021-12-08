Sask. Christmas tree farm says shortage is looming across province

Chainsaws are roaring across Saskatchewan as people wait outside Christmas tree lots to bring this year's version of the festive symbol home.

If people want a tree, they should act now before they're all gone, according to one Saskatchewan tree farmer.

"We have people coming in and saying that they can't find trees at other locations," said Tyler McKay, of McKay's Tree Farm, near North Battleford, about 400 km northwest of Regina.

It's a phenomenon that's playing out across the province and the country, as people search for trees that are in short supply.

Trees are selling out

For the past 38 years, McKay's Tree Farm has been cutting down balsam firs at their farm and selling them to people who live in Regina and Saskatoon. But lately demand has been surging.

The farm started its festive season two weeks ago with 1,000 trees for sale, and now has 80 left. Last Saturday was the company's highest selling day in the last 20 years.

"I don't think there's going to be any available next week," McKay said.

Over the last several years, Christmas trees have become a hot commodity in Saskatchewan.

According to the Canadian Christmas Tree Association, provincial producers made $1,320,000 in Christmas tree sales in 2020, the last year that numbers are available.

That's more than doubled since 2016, when producers earned $609,000.

McKay said demand has certainly been on the increase, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He thinks people are attracted to the nostalgia attached to a real tree.

"Last year, it was toilet paper," McKay said.

"This year, it's trees."

A general shortage is being felt right across Canada as demand for the trees skyrockets.

According to the Canadian Christmas Tree Association, the industry was worth $53 million in 2015. By 2020, that number was close to $100 million.

"People get their first home and they want to start their own traditions," said Shirley Brennan, the association's executive director.

"I've talked to lots of people and they all said the same thing: 'When I grew up, we had an artificial tree, but as soon as we got our own place, we went to a real tree.'"

Many factors contributing to shortage

While the spike in demand is putting some strain on the system, there are also many factors getting in the way of increasing supply.

An average Christmas tree takes 10 years to grow from a seed into a sellable tree, and Christmas tree farmers are busy planting to make up demand.

However, extreme weather caused by climate change is also causing large problems. Tree farms have been hit hard by everything from heat waves in western Canada to early frost in eastern parts of the country.

As well, fewer and fewer people are staying in the Christmas tree business. As older tree farmers retire, they're finding it difficult to find people to take over their operations.

While the association hasn't seen much slowdown in Saskatchewan's Christmas tree farmers, the majority of the province's trees continue to be imported. Saskatchewan only has 35 tree farms that sell Christmas trees, which do not provide enough trees for the market.

In 2016, there were 656 acres of Christmas trees planted in Saskatchewan. That means 656,000 trees were planted for sale.