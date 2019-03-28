Protect our people: Sask youth target human trafficking

Dakota Bear and Casey Desjarlais say a string of abduction attempts on relatives and friends and a lack of support in the aftermath inspired them to stand up.

"We stood up and we were a voice for them," said Bear.

Bear and Desjarlais, who are originally from Saskatoon but now live in Vancouver, founded Protect Our People, an Indigenous youth-led organization that focuses on helping victims of human trafficking - many of whom come from Indigenous communities across Saskatchewan.

"We raise awareness. We advocate and we take action," he said.

A long and complicated history

Bear and Desjarlais call human trafficking a covert crime where people picked up in secret and are later trafficked for sex.

The pair said survivor stories are pouring in from across the country. They reply to every one.

"From our community in Saskatchewan there has been reports of young Indigenous women being targeted on the streets," said Bear.

There are few accurate statistics available on human trafficking in Saskatchewan because victims are often unable to report, or uncomfortable doing so.

The numbers that do exist are outdated, according to the group.

"There's some more work that needs to be done. And we're hoping to be a part of that.

Desjarlais and Bear kept hearing stories of abductions and trafficking from back home in Sask. so they travelled from Vancouver to help. (Rosalie Woloski/CBC News)

Bear describes " a long and complicated history" between police and Indigenous peoples, as well as low reporting of sexual assaults and related crimes.

"We as young people understand that there is some barriers that we face, but we want to be a powerful voice. Our voices are stronger together.

Taking action

The duo will be hosting a rally in Saskatoon on March 31 and will visit several Indigenous communities in the area to raise awareness of human trafficking.

The data gathered from survivor stories could be useful to further understand the problem and eradicate it, according to Bear, but it's not enough.

"Report to the police because we need that collaborative effort with the community, with the police, with our politicians - Indigenous and non-Indigenous leaders," he said.

"It's going to take a lot of people coming together to really combat this crisis.