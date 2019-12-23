Sask. woman starts Purses with Purpose initiative for women's shelters in Saskatoon

A Grade 6 teacher in Outlook, Sask., is promoting a way to help out less-fortunate women this holiday season.

Karla Duchesne said she came across Purses with Purpose on social media. The initiative, which started in the U.S., aims to gather donations of gently-used purses filled with hygiene products to be given to women in need.

"This time of year especially we really tend to think more about people in need," Duchesne said. "In my mind I thought oh maybe even if we got a dozen, wouldn't this be wonderful."

This season, an Outlook woman is spreading Christmas cheer with a unique fundraiser for women in need. Host Shauna Powers learns more from Karla Duchesne. 10:22

Duchesne said she put up posters at her school asking for donations for things like feminine hygiene products, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes and hairbrushes.

She said the responses she got from the students and their parents were very positive. She also put out a call on social media, where it gained traction.

"People were contacting me all day long, ladies got together in town and in lieu of giving each other gifts like they normally do, they all put money together to fill purses for women in need," Duchesne said.

They managed to fill 152 purses with donated products. Duchesne says she plans to distribute the purses among 6 shelters in Saskatoon today.

An example of some of the items donated to Purses with Purpose. (Submitted by Karla Duchesne)

"Especially around Christmas time we get so busy and kind of get down on things but to see so many people gather together and donate," Duchesne said. "It kind of reestablishes your faith in humanity that wow, people out there really still do care about other people."

Bigger conversation

Duchesne said that working with her students on this project introduced a bigger conversation about poverty.

"Women are vulnerable people in our society," Duchesne said. "Often they're women with children and they're women escaping domestic violence situations or unsafe situations."

Duchesne said some of her students had never heard of a women's shelter before and they didn't know that there are many in Saskatoon.

Duchesne says she will be donating the purses Monday to six orginizations in Saskatoon including the YWCA, Bethany Home and the Interval House. (Submitted by Karla Duchesne)

Duchesne said going in to hand over the purses will be emotional. She said she would be more than happy to run the initiative again next year.

"It's different women next year in the shelters," she said.