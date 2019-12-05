Sask. woman creates extravagant gingerbread houses for charity
Michelle MacAuley has baked so many cakes that her daughter asks for pie on her birthday
Michelle MacAuley's daughter Soleh asks for pie for her birthday instead of cake these days. She's had just about enough of cake.
MacAuley, a nurse and former pastry chef, bakes and creates magnificent gingerbread houses and themed cakes then auctions them off for charity.
Her biggest fundraiser of the year is for the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, where she works. She likes to see the proceeds of her donations in action at the hospital.
MacAuley used to work as a chef but a shrimp allergy led her out of the kitchen and into the bakery. She loved her work but needed a change once her daughter was born.
When Soleh turned one, the cake parade began. MacAuley's cakes got more and more extravagant every year as Soleh's requests became more challenging.
One year, Soleh asked for an "under the sea theme" with a princess twist. "I managed to pull that out of the hat," MacAuley said.
She also took commissions, delivering cakes to people throughout Prince Albert.
She doesn't take as many requests these days, though, which is why she enjoys making the gingerbread houses.
"It brings out all that creativity and you're allowed to just kind of go crazy with it," she said.
MacAuley said it can take up to three weeks to make a cake from start to finish.
First, she creates a cardboard model — "if it works with cardboard, it works with gingerbread," she said — and then she tests the structure.
Then comes the homemade cookie base.
Roll, bake, assemble, she said.
"You have to go in stages because you have to dry it in between each step. Especially this year because I stacked them and I really want to make sure they were solid."
Then she adds the icing and candy and, eventually, finishing touches like a coloured ribbon.
She finds inspiration from patterns on the Internet and in other people's work.
Often, she dreams up her own gingerbread ideas, like this year's Dr. Seuss-inspired house, which will be one of the creations auctioned off for this year's hospital fundraiser.
MacAuley's gingerbread house raffles bring in at least $750 every year.
She can count on at least one big donation each year from the owners of the local McDonald's, who display it in the restaurant.
The houses are edible and completely homemade but they tend to be displayed far past their expiry date.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.