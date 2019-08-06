Sask. woman injured when Sea-Doo explodes, fire officials say

A woman was injured this weekend at Emma Lake, Sask., after her Sea-Doo exploded, according to the local fire department.

The Lakeland and District Fire Department got a call just after 4 p.m. CST Friday, according to a news release. They arrived at Emma Lake, 160 kilometres north of Saskatoon, to find an injured 54-year-old woman.

Officials said the woman's Sea-Doo had exploded during startup and that she was thrown several feet.

Paramedics arrived and transported the woman to hospital in Prince Albert and then to Saskatoon, according to Parkland Ambulance officials.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Several people posted to the fire department's Facebook page thanking emergency responders. Others say they were nearby and heard the loud bang of the explosion.

The cause of the incident remains unclear.