'I felt her very close': Sask. woman's funeral draws hundreds to Mozambican village

Hundreds of villagers gathered this month in a remote southern African jungle to remember a Saskatchewan woman.

They prayed and sang songs for "Mama Gerri." They danced and laid flowers at her grave site.

Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., woman Gerri Dickson and her husband Murray devoted 30 years helping the people of Mozambique before she died in 2016.

"The affection, the love and the respect, not just for Gerri, but Gerri for the people, was very strong and it was constant," Murray, 75, said.

Saskatoon's Gerri and Murray Dickson spent 30 years training hundreds of health care workers in rural Mozambique. Murray just returned from a traditional memorial ceremony there for Gerri, who died nearly three years ago. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Gerri, a nurse, and Murray, a dentist, began by treating patients in rural Mozambique. They later co-founded the Training for Health Renewal Program with Saskatoon's Denise and Don Kossick.

They continued to conduct clinics in remote areas, but also began to train health care and dental workers. They worked with local students, elders and government officials, building relationships and trust over time, Murray said.

These workers fanned out into the countryside to deliver babies, counsel villagers on malaria and HIV prevention, and conduct basic dental health checks.

A memorial ceremony full of singing and dancing was held for former University of Saskatchewan nursing professor Gerri Dickson this month in rural Mozambique. Dickson and her husband, Murray spent more than 30 years training hundreds of health care workers there. (Submitted by Murray Dickson)

The partnership expanded to include exchanges between the University of Saskatchewan and Mozambique. Each side learned valuable tips about treating people in remote and rural locations, he said.

When Gerri died of brain cancer three years ago at age 69, a large funeral was held in Saskatoon.

A small memorial service was also held in Mozambique. The villagers insisted on a traditional ceremony to honour her, but it took a while to put everything in place.

Murray brought some of his wife's cremated ashes and the ceremony took place this month near the village of Tevele. Murray said he could feel Gerri's presence at the ceremony.

A baby is weighed during a clinic in rural Mozambique. Murray and Gerri Dickson and others from the University of Saskatchewan have spent more than 30 years training these and other health workers in the southern African nation. A memorial service was held there last month for Gerri Dickson. (Jason Warick/CBC)

"I felt her very close. She was smiling. I saw her rolling her eyes a little bit because she was being honoured way more than she would wish to be," Murray said with a laugh.

Murray said his wife would be happy to see that the partnership Saskatchewan and Mozambique is continuing. He said the people of Mozambique will always have a special place in their hearts.