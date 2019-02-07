Sask. could see water supply shortages this summer, says early spring run-off report

The Saskatchewan Water Security Agency's (WCA's) preliminary spring run-off report is warning of possible water supply shortages during the upcoming summer, particularly in the southern part of the province.

The agency is already anticipating less run-off than usual across the province and well below normal run-off in some southern regions. This is thanks to dry conditions in the south last summer and fall — including near record dry conditions in some locations — and below-normal winter precipitation so far this winter.

The WSA is warning that agricultural, municipal and irrigation water supplies may run short in the south If the summer stays dry.

"Unless conditions change significantly, WSA will be aggressive in storing water during the snowmelt run-off period to ensure water supplies are adequate and lake levels are desirable for recreational uses through 2019," the agency's report says.

Snow run-off is expected to be below normal in the far north and near normal in the central and boreal regions.

According to the agency, it would have to snow heavily over the next few months for things to change.

The next update on run-off conditions will come in March.