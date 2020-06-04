Sask. warns about safety concerns after high water levels on Churchill River system

One of northern Saskatchewan's largest river systems is running higher and faster than normal this year.

The Churchill River system, east of Peter Pond Lake, is about two to three times higher than average.

That means the river could pose a safety risk, and could damage any property near the water line.

The Water Security Agency says the area has seen a 200 to 250 per cent increase in normal rainfall over the past month.

Combined with this year's snowmelt, it is creating very high stream and lake levels.

While the control structure at Lac La Ronge has been open since last week, levels remain very high.

However, the lake is not expected to rise much further unless the area is hit with a high amount of rain.