Sask. government blames federal carbon tax for upcoming rise in utility rates

Utility bills will be going up next month for Saskatchewan homeowners.

The hike will take effect April 1, according to a government news release. For the average household, that will mean another $11 a month — $2 for power and $9 for natural gas.

SaskPower Minister Dustin Duncan said the Crown was unable to avoid an increase given the new federal carbon tax.

The federal government has said every dollar of the tax will be returned to Canadians in the form of rebate cheques, offsetting any utility charges.

SaskEnergy Minister Bronwyne Eyre said that Crown has more customers than ever, but the amount of natural gas being used has not increased.

"This change happened through information, dedication and education — not unnecessary legislation," she said.

The new charges will be applied to SaskPower bills for electricity produced by power-generating sources like coal and natural gas, stated the release. The amount will likely continue to rise through the year 2022.

The extra charges will be identified in a separate line on customers' bills.

Industrial customers will face an average increase of $164,600 this year, rising to $617,500 in 2022, stated the news release.

The Saskatchewan government and others are fighting in court to stop the federal government plan to put a price on carbon emissions. They say it will be ineffective and a burden on the economy.

Other groups are in support of the tax, saying it's one necessary step in addressing climate change. They say the cost of inaction will be greater in the long term.

The federal government says 70 per cent of Canadians will pay less tax overall each year after the rebate cheque is factored in and that those who will pay more are likely those with the largest houses and vehicles.