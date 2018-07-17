Adding to the chorus of outrage over U.S. President Donald Trump's summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, Ukrainians in Saskatchewan now fear for the future of their homeland.

"It was hugely disappointing, depressing and distressing," said Gerald Luciuk, chair of the Saskatchewan Ukrainian Relations Advisory Committee.

Ukrainian roots run deep in Saskatchewan. About 13 per cent of the population have links back to the country, and the committee helps build the relationship between Ukraine and the provincial government.

For years, Luciuk and other Ukrainians in Saskatchewan have been watching and speaking out against Russian aggression in their homeland.

Yesterday, he said, Ukrainians watched and waited for Trump to hold Putin accountable.

"One would have hoped that he would express something, he said nothing," said Luciuk. "One would have hoped that he would have expressed some concerns about the issues."

Luciuk is left feeling disappointed, but not surprised.

Russian marines parade during the Navy Day celebrations in Sevastopol, Crimea. (Pavel Rebrov/Reuters)

U.S. gives green light to Russia

Luciuk described the situation in Ukraine as a major geopolitical issue, suggesting that the emerging nation is the front line between NATO and Russia, and that everyone, including Trump is fully aware of what Putin stands for.

It's a return to the old Soviet days. - Gerald Luciuk

"He stands for denying involvement in Crimea, and decorating soldiers there for their work in taking over the peninsula, he stands for shooting down and murdering 298 innocents on Malaysian Airlines under his watch, 70 dissidents and protestors of Crimean and Ukrainian background…have been jailed now for some years, the list goes on and on."

In an interview with CBC Radio, Luciuk suggested that Trump's silence on these matters makes him, and the U.S. complicit in what's happening in Ukraine.

"American now also holds responsibility for these crimes."

Luciuk believes Trump's inability, or unwillingness to stand up to Putin gives Russia the green light to do as it pleases, not only in Ukraine, but also in other parts of the world.

"It's a return to the old Soviet days, where the Soviet Union and Russia had an empire that extended right through Eastern Europe into Poland, into Czechoslovakia."