Sask. travellers now qualify for free COVID-19 insurance on WestJet

WestJet has announced travellers in Saskatchewan now qualify for free COVID-19 insurance.

Earlier this week, both WestJet and Air Canada said they would offer free travel insurance for flyers if they were unable to travel due to COVID-19.

However, both airlines said the service could not be offered in Saskatchewan, due to provincial regulations.

On Thursday, WestJet announced it was reversing the policy.

"Working together with our provider TuGo and Saskatchewan insurance regulators, we are now able to ensure residents of Saskatchewan are included in our coverage," read a statement from the company.

"We value the feedback we received from our guests and appreciate their patience as we worked to find a resolution."

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan said it was puzzled by the airlines' decision, and wasn't sure why the province was excluded.

It said it was working with both WestJet and Air Canada to find a soltuion.

Starting Friday, WestJet will add travel insurance for passengers on international flights going to Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe, as long as they return before Aug. 31, 2021.

Previously, Air Canada had also said it was working with provincial regulators to offer the free insurance in Saskatchewan.