Scott Moe to lead premiers' delegation to meet with U.S. governors

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is leading a group of Canadian premiers to meet with U.S. governors in Washington, D.C., this weekend.

Moe is the chair of the Council of the Federation, a group made up of premiers from across the country.

Five premiers, including New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, Québec Premier François Legault, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will be attending the National Governors Association (NGA) winter meeting.

"The NGA meeting presents a significant opportunity for premiers to strengthen relationships with our sub-national counterparts in the United States," said Moe in a news release.

"Advocating for an even stronger trade relationship between Canada and the U.S. and further integrating the nature of our North American supply chains is key to increasing our economic competitiveness."

Saskatchewan exports 55 per cent of its total exports to the U.S. In 2018, those exports were worth $16.9 billion.

The meeting comes right after the American ratification of the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), which will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The premiers will meet with members of Congress, federal U.S. administrators and governors during the meeting to talk about issues important to Saskatchewan.

The National Governors Association meeting will be held from February 7 to 10.