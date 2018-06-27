Sask.-made self-driving tractor promises to make seeding, spraying more productive

The company behind a self-driving tractor developed in Saskatchewan that promises to make farming much easier has received provincial funding to continue developing its project.

The DOT Power Platform autonomous tractor can perform tasks like seeding and spraying with minimal supervision.

On Wednesday, the company received $230,000 from Innovation Saskatchewan, a provincial government agency, to continue to develop the project.

"Saskatchewan is a hotbed of innovation and that is, in part, related to funding opportunities like this one," said Cory Beaujot, managing director of marketing and communications for Dot Technology Corp.

The diesel tractor will be able to be directed by a tablet. The company said it will reduce costs in the field and make farming more productive.