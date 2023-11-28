Sask. government approval brings new biggest uranium project in Canada closer to reality

Saskatchewan is moving closer to being the location of the new biggest uranium mining project in Canada.

On Nov. 8, Canadian company NextGen Energy Ltd. received ministerial approval under the Environmental Assessment Act of Saskatchewan to proceed with the development of the Rook I Project, slated to be located 130 kilometres north of La Loche, Sask. It still requires federal approval.

NexGen is the first company in more than 20 years to receive full provincial environmental assessment approval for a greenfield uranium project in Saskatchewan.

"When a project like ours comes online, it'll represent over 23 per cent of the world's uranium production in the first few years of production. So, it is an incredibly important asset to not just the people of Saskatchewan, but the world in terms of uranium projects," Nick Espenberg, director of mine technical Services with NextGen Energy, said Tuesday.

Nick Espenberg, director of mine technical services with NextGen Energy Ltd., says the Rook 1 project could be up and running within this decade if it gets federal approval. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

The site is located near the Clearwater River Dene Nation and Buffalo River Dene Nation. Espenberg said the company wants to do "things the right way" in terms of the environment and will use top-of-the-line technology to do so.

"One of those things is our underground tailings management facility. We expect to put 100 per cent of all processed tailings from our process plant back underground with zero tailings on the surface," he said.

"That was some … feedback that we had from our local nations. That was a big focus area, and again, it was the right thing to do."

Espenberg said the company is currently focused on engineering and preparing for construction while awaiting federal approval.

"We absolutely are working through the federal process with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission and certainly hope that we have that culminate in a hearing by the end of next year."

Espenberg said the project could be up and running within this decade if all approvals go through.

Sask. 'bullish' on mining: minister

Energy and Resources Minister Jim Reiter says the future looks 'pretty bright' for Saskatchewan's critical minerals industry, despite challenges. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Reiter said that while potash is having a tough year largely because of prices, for sales it's been "a very good year".

"We're very bullish on the mining industry.… We've seen increased exploration work and that's very much where the [province's critical minerals] strategy was targeted at."

In January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited a rare earth elements processing plant in Saskatoon. Hardly three months later in April, the plant's owner paused construction , citing lowered profit expectations.

Asked whether that setback is a bad sign for the critical minerals industry in Saskatchewan, Reiter attributed it to the industry being in a nascent stage.

"You're going to see those kinds of hiccups. I think in most industries, those sorts of things happen. We're still very optimistic in the long term," he said.

Critical minerals include lithium, cobalt, copper, nickel, zinc and rare earth elements. They are used for batteries, solar panels, computer chips and electrical transmission lines.

"Moving toward more batteries and such is going to create demand and this is a long term proposition. You're going to have some bumps along the way, but we think long term still very positive."

Reiter said labour shortages, access to capital and federal regulations are hurdles for the industry.

"But we think the future is still pretty bright in that area."