Sask. teachers begin rotating full-day strikes amid stalled contract negotiations

Saskatchewan teachers have begun rotating strikes in some divisions, as neither the government nor the teachers' union are budging on contract negotiations, and both blame the other for stalled bargaining.

On Thursday, five teachers' associations walked off the job, including educators from the Holy Trinity Teachers' Association, of which Clayton Boyer is the president.

Boyer, also a Grade 7 teacher, recalled past years in his 24-year teaching career where there were more supports such as teacher librarians and counsellors. He said those supports have dwindled and become the responsibility of teachers.

"We try and shoulder it all because that's what we do, we try and do the best for our students," Boyer told CBC near the intersection of Main Street and Thatcher Drive in Moose Jaw.

"We're kind of at a breaking point where there's nothing left to give."

WATCH | Some Saskatchewan teachers return to picket lines at the beginning of rotating strikes:

Teachers from 5 regions across Saskatchewan walk out Duration 1:41 Five teachers associations are on strike Thursday. It's a part of full-day of rotating strikes the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation has planned.

Boyer's class has about 22 students — far fewer than many of his colleagues, some of whom have 35 students in their classroom, some with multiple grades.

He echoed the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation's calls for the provincial government to negotiate on classroom size and complexity, which the union says the government is refusing to do.

"We're not trained as psychologists, we're not trained as counsellors," Boyer said.

WATCH | STF President Samantha Becotte on the union's rotating strikes:

Saskatchewan Teachers Federation announces full-day rotating strikes Duration 5:07 Five local teachers' associations will strike on Thursday. The job action follows two one-day strikes where all teachers in the province walked off the job in January. STF President Samantha Becotte says about 3,500 students will be impacted by the upcoming strike.

Thursday is the third day of striking by the union, following two one-day, province-wide strikes on Jan. 16 and Jan. 22.

The following local teachers' associations started to strike Thursday:

Horizon Teachers' Association, including all Horizon School Division schools (east-central Saskatchewan).

Prairie South Teachers' Association, including all Prairie South School Division schools (Moose Jaw area).

Holy Trinity Teachers' Association, including all Holy Trinity Catholic School Division schools (Moose Jaw and Swift Current).

Prince Albert and Area Teachers' Association, including all Prince Albert Catholic School Division schools, and all Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division schools.

Tri-West Teachers' Association, including all Light of Christ Catholic School Division schools, Living Sky School Division schools and Sakewew High School (North Battleford area).

The strike action also includes Conseil des écoles fransaskoises schools falling within the above geographic boundaries. Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre teachers stationed at schools or regional campuses within these areas are also expected to participate in the rotating strikes, the federation said in a news release Monday.

Kent Clegg, also picketing in Moose Jaw, said more students appear to have complex needs than in years past and there's not enough supports.

The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation says class size and complexity remain a top issue and seeks to add it to a collective agreement. The federation is also seeking a two per cent salary increase plus consumer price index over four years. The province says this will amount to a 23.4 per cent increase. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

"We struggle each day to try to be there for each student," Clegg said.

In response to concerns about class complexity, the government has pointed to $53.1 million it devoted to enrolment and complexity.

The province and teachers are also distant on salary proposals.

Teachers are asking for annual wage increases of two per cent, and for their salaries be tied to the consumer price index to account for inflation.

However, the province says the Consumer Price Index is not a factor in any other collective agreement it has signed and maintains that its offer of a seven per cent raise over three years would keep the salaries of Saskatchewan above the average in Western Canada.

"A fair deal for teachers must also be a fair deal for taxpayers. Saskatchewan taxpayers already contribute the most per capita to education in the country," the ministry of education said in an emailed statement Thursday.

