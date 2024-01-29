Sask. Teachers Federation to provide update on job action

Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation president Samantha Becotte is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday to provide an expected update on teacher job action.

Teachers have so far held two one-day strikes, on Jan. 16 and Jan. 22, as a stalemate in negotiations between their union and the Saskatchewan government continues.

Teachers say that class size and resources for students with complex needs are their main sticking points.

The teachers' collective agreement expired in August and the two sides have been in negotiations since June with no resolution.

Their contract proposals differ so significantly in some aspects that a conciliation board tasked with helping usher them to an agreement found it couldn't provide suggestions on some items, including salaries, class size and class complexity.

During the last two one-day strikes, teachers walked on picket lines in communities across the province.

Saskatchewan teachers do not agree with the provincial government on issues like salary and class size and complexity. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Teachers want to include class sizes and issues around class complexity in their contract, but the government refuses.

In terms of salary, teachers are asking for two per cent annual wage increases and to have salaries tied to the consumer price index — a common measure of inflation.

The province, meanwhile, has said the consumer price index is not a factor in any other collective agreement it has signed, and maintains that its offer of a seven per cent raise over three years would keep Saskatchewan teachers' salaries above the western Canadian average.

The province has also said that it is disappointed with the STF's decisions to take job action and is ready to be at the bargaining table at any time.