COVID-19 prevention one of many benefits of 'Mother Nature's beautiful ventilation system,' says Sask. teacher

With an increasing number of students testing positive for COVID-19, a Saskatoon teacher has one piece of advice: get outside.

It's not just a coronavirus prevention strategy — it's Chris Clark's reply to almost any problem facing students and teachers.

Clark is a full-time teacher who is also working toward a doctoral degree on outdoor learning at the University of Saskatchewan. He wants to give teachers the tools and confidence to take their kids outside more, whether it's a week-long canoe trip, a field trip to a farm or a 30-minute biology class in an urban park.

Standing in an elementary school yard before class this week with a bag full of tape measures, pool noodles, soccer balls, pylons and other equipment, Clark spoke to the CBC's Jason Warick.

This interview has been condensed and edited.

CBC: You specialize in outdoor learning. Why do you think that's important?

Clark: The research has shown that if you have problems with behaviour, take them outside. Problems with student engagement? Take them outside. Problems with attendance? Take them outside.

Saskatoon teacher Chris Clark says all subjects, not just physical education, can be taught outdoors with a little creativity. (Submitted by Moose Kerr School)

You've also said getting outside is a great strategy for minimizing coronavirus risks. Can you explain?

Take a look where we are now [in the school yard]. We have as much room to social distance as we need. We have Mother Nature's beautiful ventilation system to clear away anything we might be concerned about.

So what did you find in your research?

My research focuses on helping teachers get outside — helping them learn methods to teach students out here. I'm finding some teachers are struggling with concerns they have about behaviour, about safety if they take students out. But what we've shown is student behaviour, attitude, focus all improve outside.

We're here in a typical suburban park. What would you do with students?

You can have fun, but it can also be academic. We're going to go do some math today: measuring tree trunks and branches. You can do every subject in a more wholistic, contextualized way outdoors.

Teacher Chelsea O'Brien leads a group of students in an outdoor tent at an elementary school in Gatineau, Que., Sept. 2, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

What advice would you have for teachers?

If you don't have a lot of outdoor experience, literally take them outside 15 minutes before the recess bell. It's a starting point. All of us need starting points. Practise the things you need to keep everyone safe and comfortable. Then it will become much easier.

The weather is changing. Is this realistic?

Absolutely. Worry about January in January. It's September. Let's take advantage of these beautiful fall days. It's very possible that come November, you'll be so used to going outside that you'll keep going outside.

As a teacher, do you enjoy being outside?

I can take my 25, 30 students outdoors, make a nice big circle and be far apart. We can have a mask break. It's unbelievable out here. I mean, look at today — blue sky and sunshine. As far as I'm concerned, this is the only place to be.