Sask. student headed to national science fair with 3D bioprinting for nerve cells

A Saskatoon student is off to compete in a national science fair competition after looking into how 3D printing could help heal nerve damage.

Britney Feng is a Grade 12 student at Saskatoon's Centennial Collegiate. This week she won the regional Sanofi Bio-genius Canada Competition.

Surgery is the only treatment currently available to repair nerve damage, Feng told CBC Saskatchewan's Afternoon Edition.

"We hope that this will actually make nerve tissue regeneration something that will be more accessible," she said.

Feng's interest in 3D printing started with health sciences. After learning about some of the potential, she reached out to Dr. Daniel Chen at the University of Saskatchewan's College of Engineering and was able to join his research group.

Feng said it was challenging to jump into this field as she didn't know anything about it before starting. Before, she was looking at tackling crop diseases and diet but decided to change her focus to making health care more accessible.

Britney Feng was able to use the synchrotron in Saskatoon to place the 3D printed structure into a human body-like environment. (Submitted by Sanofi Biogenius Canada)

She started by looking at bio-fabrication, using a 3D printer with compatible materials to print a scaffold. By adding the live cells into the scaffolds, they create a structure that's like donated nerve tissue that's able to facilitate nerve tissue regeneration.

They were able to use the synchrotron in Saskatoon to find out how the cells would react in a body environment. Using the synchrotron for the research was amazing, Feng said.

They did an "in vitro" experiment, putting the scaffold into an environment that mimics the fluids and pressure of a human body. Then with the synchrotron, they were able to analyze the scafford to see if anything was harmed.

"It does it in a non-invasive and non-destructive fashion which you really can't do with any other conventional sort of X-ray imaging," she said.

Britney Feng said that science for youth is important as it gives them a voice and shows that they care and are passionate about different things. (Submitted by Sanofi Biogenius Canada)

She gave Dr. Chen and other mentors at the University a lot of credit for her success.

"They teach you so much and they're able to give you that hands-on lab experience that you just can't really get anywhere else," Feng said.

She could tell they loved sharing their work with youth, she said.

Even though we're young, we still do have things that we are very passionate and that we love. - Britney Feng

Feng is now off to the Sanofi Biogenius Canada 2019 National Final on May 7 in Toronto. She will present her work to a panel of scientists for the top prize of $5,000. The national winner will go on to compete internationally in Philadelphia.

Feng's win earned her a trip to Toronto to compete with other winners from accross the country. (Submitted by Sanofi Biogenius Canada)

"I don't really have any expectations," she said. "Honestly, I'm just so incredibly humbled to be able to have this opportunity to present my research to a wider audience."

"That's always what I've loved the most about research, it's that I feel like it gives young people this voice that I found very empowering for myself," she said. "Even though we're young, we still do have things that we are very passionate and that we love."

As for after high school, Feng hopes to take biochemistry courses and find a subject she loves.