Saskatoon coach says para swimmers gain 'a sense of freedom' in the water

Eric Kramer didn't plan for Saskatoon to have the largest Para Learn to Swim program in Canada but that's what has happened since he came to the city in 2015.

Kramer is the head coach of the Laser Swim Club and he says when he started coaching in the city, there was already a small group of swimmers with disabilities associated with the Saskatoon Lasers.

He thought it was a great idea and wanted to get more people involved.

"I just started promoting and, you know, getting more people involved, meeting people or stopping people at the grocery store," Kramer told CBC's Saskatoon Morning.

"I always had business cards on me and just hand them out. … The word of mouth in this community is amazing."

Now the club has 30 members, including a Paralympic athlete. To help with the program, he recruited other swim club members to help out and he now has a dedicated group of volunteers.

Kramer was also a recent recipient of the 2020 Saskatchewan Sport Award in Coach Dedication.

"I'm happy for our swim club," he said of the award. "It's a nice honour for the sport."

'One of the places where they feel they're safest'

Over the years, he's met many amazing people through the program.

One four-year-old girl had been in hospital 100 times but was determined to be in the water.

"A lot of the kids have issues that we don't know," Kramer said. "And basically we have to, you know, make that one hour a week or two hours a week really good for them, because this is probably one of the places where they feel they're safest."

Shelby Newkirk is another one of his proteges — she won her first World Para Swimming Championship medal in 2019, claiming silver in the 100-metre backstroke.

Newkirk is planning on going to the Paralympics in Tokyo in August, where Kramer will be coaching Team Canada.

Kramer said older swimmers like Newkirk, who is in her mid-20s, are inspiring to the younger kids in the program.

'There's a sense of freedom'

Before coming to Saskatoon, Kramer lived in Port Hope, Ont. and ran a swim club there, too. It was during his time at that club that he learned how to work with people with disabilities.

Once a week, a boy in a wheelchair would come to the pool but he didn't seem to enjoy the sessions.

"He would be screaming and screaming and screaming," Kramer said. "One day I had enough, so I walked into the pool all dressed and asked the teacher to move over. And I said, 'Here, this is what we're going to do.'"

He said that at first, he was uncomfortable but he soon made a connection with the boy.

"I realized, OK, I got to get over my own fears. And why don't we give these kids a bit of a chance to become athletes because their life is always so limited, right? 'Don't do this. You can't do that. You got to be careful.'"

Kramer said the kids in the program enjoy being in the water. Some of the swimmers are afraid at first but once they're comfortable, they start pushing themselves to do more.

"In the water, there's a sense of freedom, not gravity," he said.