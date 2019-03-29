Sask. premier happy to see deal to end steel, aluminum tariff war with U.S.

The elimination of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum is good news for Canada and for Saskatchewan companies such as Evraz Regina, the largest steel company in Western Canada, says Premier Scott Moe.

"The removal of tariffs from our steel and aluminum products is a good step in strengthening jobs and economic growth, and removes barriers to Canada's relationship with our most significant trading partner," the Saskatchewan premier said Friday in a press release.

The Canadian government released a statement earlier Friday saying Canada and the U.S. have agreed to eliminate the tariffs within two days.

That will end the nearly year-long tariff war between the two countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Scott Manson, director of operations, left, tour Evraz Regina in 2018. The deal will be good news for steel companies like Evraz, Premier Scott Moe said Friday. (Michael Bell/Canadian Press)

"Canada's steel is among the most sustainably produced in the world, and we in Saskatchewan are proud that our steel products are an integral part of so many industries across North America," said Moe, who will be in Washington, D.C., next week for talks with U.S. politicians.

The deal applies to tariffs the U.S. imposed last June, citing national security — 25 per cent on imports of steel and 10 per cent on aluminum — as well as Canada's retaliatory tariffs on steel, aluminum and other consumer products.

As part of the deal, the Trudeau government has agreed to end its legal case against the U.S at the World Trade Organization on the tariffs.

The deal also includes a monitoring system to watch out for any potential surges in the metals markets.