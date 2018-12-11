Baby, It's Cold Outside singalong at Sask. Rush game fails to score with all fans

A promotion by the Saskatchewan Rush meant to get fans involved in a singalong of what has become a controversial Christmas favourite is being called silly and tasteless in some postings to social media.

Every home game of the Saskatoon-based club features a singalong. During halftime at an exhibition match against the Calgary Roughnecks last Saturday, the lyrics to the 1944 classic Baby, It's Cold Outside were projected on a giant screen, with fans urged to belt them out.

Rush players stood along the boards holding signs similar to the front page of a newspaper with the song's title as the headline, while a penguin statue at the arena entrance was adorned with the title and lyrics.

Some comments posted later on the team's Facebook site questioned why the Rush would get involved with renewed scrutiny of what some people have said are the song's inappropriate lyrics in light of the #MeToo movement.

Regardless of how one feels about the lyrics and their impact, the <a href="https://twitter.com/SaskRushLAX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SaskRushLAX</a> response is tone deaf, loutish and reinforces the “dumb, privileged male athlete” stereotype. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/noclass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#noclass</a> —@AvonleaComm

CBC Radio joined at least two other Canadian broadcasters last week in pulling the song out of their rotations this year. CBC has since re-added the song.

Rush owner Bruce Urban says the intent was to poke fun at how overly sensitive society has become.