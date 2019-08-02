Number of Sask. road deaths in 2018 was below historic average, early stats show

The number of fatal traffic collisions in the province is down from the previous 10-year average, according to preliminary statistics from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

There were 129 on-road deaths in 2018, SGI Minister Joe Hargrave said at a press conference Friday morning, ahead of the August long weekend.

That's down from an average of 142 deaths between 2008 and 2017. The number of deaths involving speeding, drunk driving and people not wearing seat belts also decreased, while injuries also decreased.

Injuries were down 50 per cent and deaths are down nine per cent in 2018 compared to the 10-year averages, according to preliminary statistics from SGI. (SGI)

Hargrave gave some historical perspective from 25 years ago, noting there were 306 deaths in 1974.

"Thanks to technology, legislation and most importantly driver behaviour, our roads are much safer today than they were even a few decades ago," he said.

Still, Hargrave pointed to the roadside memorials he passes by on the highway stand as a reminder of the continued need for improvement.

"Auto collisions kill and injure far too many people in Saskatchewan every year and most of those deaths and injuries are preventable," he said.

Hargrave stressed the 2018 numbers are preliminary and could change.