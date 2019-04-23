More than 30 Sask. rural municipalities issue fire bans due to dry, windy conditions
Large fire burning near Biggar, other areas dealing with grass fires
As of Tuesday morning, 37 rural municipalities and five towns and villages across Saskatchewan had issued fire bans as dry weather ravaged the province.
Windy conditions and a lack of rain have made outdoor burning very dangerous. Many fire departments are asking rural residents to be extra careful.
Firefighters in the Warman, Sask. area were kept busy Tuesday by two separate grass fires in the area.
"Both were caused by human acts, and were preventable," read a Facebook post by Warman Fire Rescue. "Extreme fire conditions continue today, don't even throw a cigarette butt in a ditch- very dangerous out in the rural areas!"
Here is a list of affected areas:
Rural municipalities:
- RM of Canaan
- RM of Victory
- RM of Lacadena
- RM of Happyland
- RM of Coteau
- RM of Newcombe
- RM of Chesterfield
- RM of Emerald
- RM of Rudy
- RM of Fertile Valley
- RM of St. Andrews
- RM of Pleasant Valley
- RM of Kindersley
- RM of Milton
- RM of Elfros
- RM of Big Quill
- RM of Montrose
- RM of Marriott
- RM of Mountain View
- RM of Winslow
- RM of Oakdale
- RM of Prairiedale
- RM of Antelope Park
- RM of Corman Park
- RM of Vanscoy
- RM of Biggar
- RM of Grandview
- RM of Hoodoo
- RM of Rosthern
- RM of Laird
- RM of Great Bend
- RM of Buffalo
- RM of Blaine Lake
- RM of Leask
- RM of Paynton
- RM of Eldon
- RM of Buckland
Towns and villages:
- Village of Lucky Lake
- Resort Village of Mistusinne
- Town of Colevile
- Resort Village of Coteau Beach
- Village of Elbow
The province is asking that any farmers burning their fields take extra care.
The situation is considerably better in northern Saskatchewan, as precipitation and a slow snow melt has meant a moderate start to the fire season.
