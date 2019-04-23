More than 30 Sask. rural municipalities issue fire bans due to dry, windy conditions

As of Tuesday morning, 37 rural municipalities and five towns and villages across Saskatchewan had issued fire bans as dry weather ravaged the province.

Windy conditions and a lack of rain have made outdoor burning very dangerous. Many fire departments are asking rural residents to be extra careful.

Firefighters in the Warman, Sask. area were kept busy Tuesday by two separate grass fires in the area.

"Both were caused by human acts, and were preventable," read a Facebook post by Warman Fire Rescue. "Extreme fire conditions continue today, don't even throw a cigarette butt in a ditch- very dangerous out in the rural areas!"

Here is a list of affected areas:

Rural municipalities:

RM of Canaan

RM of Victory

RM of Lacadena

RM of Happyland

RM of Coteau

RM of Newcombe

RM of Chesterfield

RM of Emerald

RM of Rudy

RM of Fertile Valley

RM of St. Andrews

RM of Pleasant Valley

RM of Kindersley

RM of Milton

RM of Elfros

RM of Big Quill

RM of Montrose

RM of Marriott

RM of Mountain View

RM of Winslow

RM of Oakdale

RM of Prairiedale

RM of Antelope Park

RM of Corman Park

RM of Vanscoy

RM of Biggar

RM of Grandview

RM of Hoodoo

RM of Rosthern

RM of Laird

RM of Great Bend

RM of Buffalo

RM of Blaine Lake

RM of Leask

RM of Paynton

RM of Eldon

RM of Buckland

Towns and villages:

Village of Lucky Lake

Resort Village of Mistusinne

Town of Colevile

Resort Village of Coteau Beach

Village of Elbow

The province is asking that any farmers burning their fields take extra care.

The situation is considerably better in northern Saskatchewan, as precipitation and a slow snow melt has meant a moderate start to the fire season.