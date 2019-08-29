Game day prayers: Sask. professor teaching course on Riders and religion

What counts as a religion?

A St. Thomas More College professor is challenging students who enrol in the school's new class on religion and sports to think beyond traditional houses of worship.

"One of the most neutral definitions of religion is it deals with what people's ultimate concern is, what's most important to them," said Christopher Hrynkow, head of the college's Religion and Culture department.

Saskatchewan's favourite sports team, the Roughriders, are a main concern for many fans on game day.

"If you have a good year as a football team in Saskatchewan, it affects the entire province," Hrynkow said.

"You stick with them in the bad times and then you gain positive energy from them in the good times."

A professor of religion says when people from all over Saskatchewan flock to Roughrider games, it's not all that different from a holy pilgrimage. In fact, Chris Hrynkow sees a lot of similarities between devout sports fans, and... well.. the religious devout. So much so, that he's teaching a religious studies course on sports and religion. We hear his case. 9:37

Hrynkow said there are many religious traditions without an overarching god.

"I would fit [the Riders] in with that category."

And while there's no central green-and-white deity, Hrynkow pointed out that there are the equivalent of saints.

Divine heroes

Christopher Hrynkow is the Department Head of Religion and Culture at St. Thomas More College in Saskatoon. He teaches a course on religion and sport. (Chelsea Laskowski/CBC)

Hrynkow said that although he himself is not a devout member of the Riders religion, he knows how serious some people take their sports allegiances. His father was a die-hard Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan and he grew up in Montreal, where the Canadiens reign above everything.

He had a school friend who was a Calgary Flames diehard. When the Flames beat the Habs in a Stanely Cup final, the boy wore his Flames jersey to school the next day.

"He was beaten to a pulp on school ground," Hrynkow said.

Maurice "Rocket" Richard was a saint to Canadiens fans, even before his death in 2000.

In Saskatchewan, there's Ron Lancaster, the record-breaking quarterback who came to the Riders in the 1960s and became a Saskatchewan staple, even after his playing career was over.

Hrynkow said he was inspired by a McGill University professor who taught a course on the Canadiens as a religion.

"I said well, if the Canadiens are a religion then the Riders are definitely a religion."

Indoctrination

A Saskatchewan Roughriders fan wearing a watermelon on her head cheers on the team. (Jeff McIntosh/CP)

The Riders have evangelists, Hrynkow said, but they're gentle.

One way newcomers learn about Saskatchewan is through its traditions.

"I've seen this idea of people sort of teaching them about being in Saskatchewan and they teach them about the Riders," said Hrynkow.

A person's religious beliefs are tied to their identity. Religion guides the way they live their life.

"There's a lot of values that are connected to being a Riders fan."

While the team had its start as the Regina Roughriders, it became more inclusive with a name change reflecting the entire province.

So many people identify with the CFL team that home games are a sea of green. They'll tell you that's the colour of their blood and wear watermelons on their heads.

But what happens to people who don't fit into the green mould we've created for ourselves?

Most still wish the team well, according to Hrynkow.

But there's still no way he's wearing his Blue Bombers jersey on game day.