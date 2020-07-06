Sask. restaurants and bars can expand services, indoor rinks and pools can reopen starting Monday

More restrictions on businesses have begun to ease as the provincial government continues to reopen the Saskatchewan economy.

Starting Monday, seating at bars and restaurants across the province will be expanded to "a level that allows staff and customers to maintain two metres of physical distance," a news release from the province said.

Previously, restaurants and bars were only allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

As well, pool tables, Video Lottery Terminals and dart boards will be allowed to be used, as long as physical distancing can be maintained.

Casinos and bingo halls will be able to reopen on Thursday.

Live entertainment in bars is set to return on July 16, along with race tracks and rodeos.

Province approves pools but cities staggering pool openings

The province is also allowing indoor pools and rinks to reopen as of Monday. However, cities across the province have chosen to reopen their facilities on a staggered basis.

Saskatoon is getting ready to reopen two of its outdoor pools on Tuesday and Wednesday on a restricted basis. It also expects to open two of its indoor leisure centres later this month.

Regina plans to reopen the North West Leisure Centre on Wednesday, and the Lawson Aquatic Centre on July 13.

The Battlefords CO-OP Aquatic Centre is expected to reopen on Wednesday. In Moose Jaw, the Kinsmen Sportplex Indoor Pool will announce its reopening plan next week.

Performing arts venues will also be able to reopen on Monday — including music, dance and theatre venues.