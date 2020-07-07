Sask. to restart tenant evictions in August

The province's Office of Residential Tenancies (ORT) will start taking applications to evict tenants for non-payment of rent starting August 4, 2020.

Tenant evictions were suspended in March due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"More and more people are going back to work all the time, so we're hopeful that it's a sign the economy is coming back to life," said Justice Minister Don Morgan.

The Saskatchewan Landlord Association estimates its members have lost $30 million in revenue since the eviction suspensions began.

While Morgan was not entirely sold on the association's estimate, he said smaller landlords have been hit very hard.

"A person that's retired, that's got a duplex or something and they're living off that money, those are the ones that are being affected," he said.

The eviction process will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis by the ORT.

Morgan said people would be given a chance to pay unpaid rent back over a period of several months.

"They'll look at [the case] and say, 'OK, do you need some time? Do you need something spread over two or three months?'"

"But my guess is that if somebody was deliberately not paying they will probably be very direct in dealing with them," Morgan said.

Morgan said the ORT is prepared for August. In the event of a backlog of cases, Morgan said the province would be willing to step up with more resources.