'Vandalism and misuse:' Sask. shuts down roadside rest stops over health concerns

The Saskatchewan government says years of abuse have forced the Ministry of Highways to shut down its highway rest areas.

On Friday, the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure announced it was suspending its roadside stop program for the time being.

"These areas are often subject to frequent vandalism and misuse," read a statement from the ministry.

"Ministry crews have discovered many unwanted items are found discarded in these areas, which potentially pose unnecessary health risks to children, pets and [Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure] crews."

For years, the province has asked that members of the public stop dumping garbage at rest areas. It said some highway rest areas had been regularly used to dispose of household trash.

The ministry said it was impossible to monitor the sites at all times and made the decision to close it down.

Many of the rest stops consist of outhouses and grassy areas with picnic tables.

The ministry said it would speak with other agencies to see if the rest stops could be reopened in the future.

The province plans on working with the Saskatchewan Trucking Association about the network of private rest stops across the province.

It will also look at working with the private sector to fill in gaps in the network.