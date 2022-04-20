Sask. RCMP searching for missing 5-year-old boy
Frank Young last seen at his home on the Red Earth Cree Nation Tuesday afternoon
Community members and RCMP are searching for a five-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon.
Frank Young was last seen at his home on the Red Earth Cree Nation at 12:30 p.m. CST. He may have also been seen at the local playground around 3:30 p.m.
The boy was last seen wearing rubber boots, green pyjamas and a navy blue jacket.
In a press release sent out late Tuesday night, RCMP said officers and members of the community were searching for Young, but said that incoming winter weather was a concern.
Frank is four feet tall, weighs 66 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police did not immediately supply a picture of the boy.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200.
Red Earth Cree Nation is located around 300 km northeast of Saskatoon.