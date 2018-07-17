Sask. RCMP arrest man after sexual assault, shots fired in Pierceland area

Police from four RCMP detachments were brought to the Pierceland area Monday afternoon after a man allegedly shot at a vehicle.

RCMP were called to a village of Pierceland just before 4 p.m. CST. The suspect had allegedly broken into the home and sexually assaulted a person inside, police said.

He then drove off, armed with a gun.

Soon after, he got into a fight with another driver roughly two kilometres away from town, said police.

The suspect shot the gun at the other vehicle before driving away. More gunshots were later heard in the area, although no one was hurt.

RCMP members from Pierceland, Loon Lake, Meadow Lake, Cold Lake as well as the newly-formed rural crime unit searched the area with the help of a local pilot.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man from Pierceland and seized a firearm.

The man has been charged with a number of offences, including break and enter, sexual assault with a weapon and sexual interference.