Sask. RCMP hope rare hoodie will solve Melville kidnapping case

Police in Melville are hoping a Regina Riot hoodie could solve an alleged kidnapping case.

On Thursday, RCMP said a woman was forced at gunpoint to drive a man to a home in Regina. The woman was home alone in the Melville area at the time and the man was armed with a gun that had been reportedly stolen from her home.

When the man arrived at the home and got out of the vehicle, the woman sped off and called Regina police.

Police said the suspect was wearing a hoodie made by the Regina Riot women's tackle football team that reads Riot Football Defense.

RCMP said there are a very limited number of the hoodies in circulation and are asking anyone who may have seen a man wearing one of the hoodies to call police.

The man is described as five-feet-ten-inches tall with a slim build.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police are still investigating.