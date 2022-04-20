Sask. RCMP continue search for missing boy, 5

Community members and RCMP continue to search for a young boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Frank Young, 5, was last seen at his home on the Red Earth Cree Nation, about 300 km northeast of Saskatoon, at 12:30 p.m. He might have also been seen at the local playground around 3:30 p.m.

The boy was last seen wearing rubber boots, green pyjamas and a navy blue jacket.

During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Red Earth Cree Nation vice chief Barry McKay said police and community members searched the surrounding area all Tuesday evening.

"We do feel the pressure and the grief," McKay said. "So far we've been unsuccessful in locating Frank." .

Sgt. Richard Tonge of the Carrot River RCMP said everyone has been working hard to find Young.

"[A] police service dog from Prince Albert was brought in to assist, and detachment members utilized flare [guns], as well as night vision. We searched the river to the north of the missing youth's home the best we could — all shores," Tonge said.

RCMP plan on conducting an aerial search of the area Wednesday night.

Tonge says there are two ground search areas at the moment, one near the residence and another near the playground. However, he says, crews will expand the search with any new information. Drones are also being used to search beyond the sites of the ground search.

Police have said that they do not believe that the child was abducted, and said the criteria for an Amber Alert has not been met.

On Wednesday afternoon McKay said it's too early to say whether Young has been abducted or not.

The boy is four feet tall, weighs 66 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200.