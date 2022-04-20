Sask. RCMP continue search for missing 5-year-old boy

Community members and RCMP are searching for a five-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Frank Young was last seen at his home on the Red Earth Cree Nation at 12:30 p.m. CST. He may have also been seen at the local playground around 3:30 p.m. CST. Red Earth Cree Nation is located around 300 km northeast of Saskatoon.

The boy was last seen wearing rubber boots, green pyjamas and a navy blue jacket.

In a news release sent out Wednesday morning, RCMP said officers and members of the community were still searching.

Searchers have gone door-to-door in the community, but the boy has not been found.

RCMP plan on conducting an aerial search of the area today. They said cold weather, snow and wind are very concerning for those looking for Young.

Police do not believe that the child was abducted and said the criteria for an Amber Alert has not been met.

Frank is four feet tall, weighs 66 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200.