Sask. RCMP arrest man on James Smith Cree Nation who was wanted for stolen vehicle

Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a man who they have been searching for since Tuesday.

Keenan Crawford Head, 34, was wanted in connection with a Cadillac Escalade SUV stolen from Prince Albert, Sask., which was located Wednesday afternoon, and for failing to comply with a release order.

He was alleged to be the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Head was found in his community of James Smith Cree Nation, about 70 kilometres east of Prince Albert, on Thursday afternoon. He was arrested without incident, police said.

The Cree Nation was placed under an RCMP-directed "hold and secure" that was lifted Tuesday, but the community was under what leaders called a "local lockdown" on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the health clinic attached to the band office was open, a community spokesperson said. The band office was open with staff working inside but the doors were locked "out of an abundance of caution."

Police are expected to provide more information as it becomes available.

Community members have told CBC News that Head was a victim of the mass stabbing in James Smith Cree Nation nearly a year ago.