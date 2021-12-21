Sask. RCMP arrest a man in relation to the suspicious death on Black Lake First Nation

RCMP have arrested a man in relation to the suspicious death of Arley Cook from Black Lake First Nation in northern Saskatchewan.

The Major Crimes Unit officers considered Cook's death a homicide.

The man was arrested on Dec. 16 by the officers, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Jerrick Stalthanee of Black Lake First Nation, about 1,250 km north of Regina, has been charged with one count of second degree murder under Section 235 (1) of the criminal code.

The 21-year-old will have his next court date via video on Jan. 17 in La Ronge Provincial Court, about 600 km north of the capital.

On Dec. 14, officers were called to the Black Lake First Nation at around 9:10 a.m. after receiving a report of a death. They found the 27-year-old Cook dead at a home.