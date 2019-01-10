Stolen turkeys and stuck doors top list of Sask RCMP 911 'bad calls' of 2019

The Saskatchewan RCMP would like to remind people that they should not call 911 if they get into a fight over how to properly cook perogies.

They should also not call the emergency number if they notice two salamanders in their yard, and call to see if the reptiles are on the endangered species list.

This week on Twitter, the provincial RCMP released its Top 10 list of calls their dispatch service received that "missed the mark."

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that 911 is for emergencies," the police service wrote. "In non-emergency situations, the public can call their local RCMP detachment or local police service. Happy 2019!"

Here is the list of worst calls received by the dispatch centre in 2019.

Park between the lines – Someone called 911 to report that a vehicle was parked taking up two handicap parking spaces.

– Someone called 911 to report that a vehicle was parked taking up two handicap parking spaces. Unwanted master chef – This upset 911 caller was asking for RCMP assistance as their guest was cooking ribs in the oven.

– This upset 911 caller was asking for RCMP assistance as their guest was cooking ribs in the oven. No turkey for you – Our 911 caller reported that her Thanksgiving turkey was stolen from her house.

– Our 911 caller reported that her Thanksgiving turkey was stolen from her house. Who let the dogs out – A call was received requesting RCMP attend a house as the dogs needed to go outside and the door was stuck.

– A call was received requesting RCMP attend a house as the dogs needed to go outside and the door was stuck. Mysterious caller – A caller was uncertain as to how a 911 call had been placed from his home. After some discussion, it was determined that it must have been his cat that did.

– A caller was uncertain as to how a 911 call had been placed from his home. After some discussion, it was determined that it must have been his cat that did. Master chef – A dispute over how to cook perogies ended up with our caller calling RCMP for assistance.

– A dispute over how to cook perogies ended up with our caller calling RCMP for assistance. The chase is on – A concerned caller reported a donkey chasing some horses around in the field.

– A concerned caller reported a donkey chasing some horses around in the field. What's the delay – Caller called 911 as their fast food delivery order was taking longer than they thought it should.

– Caller called 911 as their fast food delivery order was taking longer than they thought it should. Everything is OK – Someone called 911 to make sure they didn't do anything wrong and to wish the RCMP officers a Merry Christmas.

– Someone called 911 to make sure they didn't do anything wrong and to wish the RCMP officers a Merry Christmas. Endangered species – Caller called 911 as they located two salamanders in their yard and thought they might be endangered.

Non-emergency calls are a serious issue for dispatch centres as they tie up resources required to quickly deal with actual emergencies.