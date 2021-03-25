Sask. Premier Scott Moe's approval drops sharply according to new poll

Premier Scott Moe has lost a significant amount of support from the people of Saskatchewan, according to a new online survey from the Angus Reid Institute.

The poll, which was conducted from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, showed Moe has an approval rating of 43 per cent. A previous poll conducted in June gave Moe an approval rating of 61 per cent.

The results mean Moe's approval has dropped by 18 percentage points, the most significant drop in support among all Canadian premiers.

"The province's recent virus struggles appear to be reflected in the premier's approval," read a report from the institute.

"For the first time in his tenure, Moe does not enjoy a majority level of approval."

The results place Moe as Canada's 5th most-popular premier.

The report went on to mention Saskatchewan's record number of people with COVID-19 in hospitals and intensive care units.

The poll showed most premiers saw a decrease in popularity since the last time people were asked. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney saw a drop of nine percentage points, giving him an approval rating of 22 per cent.

A line graph showing previous approval ratings for Premier Scott Moe. (Angus Reid Institute)

The online poll received responses from 505 people.

We cannot accurately calculate a margin of error for methodologies with online surveys. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-4.0%, 19 times out of 20.

The people asked were taken from a representative randomized sample of members of the Angus Reid Forum.

The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by the Angus Reid Institute.